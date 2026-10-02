PM Modi speaks to flydubai pilot: ‘Indians are not those who take lives’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to flydubai airline Captain Smit Machchaar, who foiled an attempt by his co-pilot to allegedly crash the Dubai-Israel.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi enquired Machchaar’s health and lauded his courage during the incident. PM Modi said the whole country is praying for the pilot and wished him a quick recovery.

PM Modi said the country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others. He added that Machchhar is a “hero” and his valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy.