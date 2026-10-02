PM Modi speaks to flydubai pilot: ‘Indians are not those who take lives’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to flydubai airline Captain Smit Machchaar, who foiled an attempt by his co-pilot to allegedly crash the Dubai-Israel.
During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi enquired Machchaar’s health and lauded his courage during the incident. PM Modi said the whole country is praying for the pilot and wished him a quick recovery.
PM Modi said the country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others. He added that Machchhar is a “hero” and his valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy.
“Your courage, valour and quick thinking saved the lives of so many people. Today, the entire country can say this with pride that we Indians are not the one who takes lives, but one who save lives,” PM Modi said during the call.
Captain Smit became emotional during the conversation and said it is a very special moment for him to speak with PM Modi.
He told the prime minister, “You are my biggest idol. You called me and encouraged me, I am feeling very proud.”
PM Modi earlier spoke to the pilot’s wife and parents and applauded his bravery during the call. While addressing on Thursday, the PM said Machchaar showed great patience, acumen and bravery.
“And like Israeli PM (Benjamin Netanyahu) today said that this Indian thwarted 9/11 (like attack). For every Indian, Smit’s bravery fills our heart with pride,” he said.