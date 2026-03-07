‘Shameful and unprecedented’: PM Modi slams Mamata govt for ‘insulting’ President Murmu in Bengal

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal for “crossing all limits” after a row erupted over the last-minute venue change for President Droupadi Murmu’s Santal event.
In a statement posted on X, PM Modi said, “This is shameful and unprecedented. People who believe in the empowerment of democracy and the tribal community are all deeply hurt. The anguish and concern expressed by the President, who has risen from the tribal community itself, have instilled profound sorrow in the hearts of the people of India.”
“The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President. It is also extremely unfortunate that the West Bengal government is treating such an important matter as Santhal culture so lightly,” the prime minister said.
এটি লজ্জাজনক এবং অভুতপূর্ব। গণতন্ত্র এবং জনজাতি সম্প্রদায়ের ক্ষমতায়নে বিশ্বাসী মানুষজন সকলেই মর্মাহত।
জনজাতি সম্প্রদায় থেকেই উঠে আসা রাষ্ট্রপতি মহোদয়ার প্রকাশিত বেদনা ও উদ্বেগ ভারতের মানুষের মনে গভীর দুঃখের সঞ্চার করেছে।
পশ্চিমবঙ্গের তৃণমূল কংগ্রেস সরকার সত্যিই সমস্ত সীমা… https://t.co/XGzwMCMFrT
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2026
He further added, “The office of the President is above politics, and the dignity of this office should always be upheld. It is hoped that the West Bengal government and the Trinamool Congress will come to their senses.”
Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the BJP for “using” the President to malign the image of the state, and advised her to “not indulge in politics.”
“BJP has stooped so low that they are using President Droupadi Murmu to malign the state,” the CM said at a protest site in Kolkata.
Banerjee said it was not always possible for her to attend such programmes in the run-up to elections.
“I can welcome you if you come once a year, but if you come during elections, it won’t be possible for me to attend your programmes as I am busy with people’s rights,” she asserted.
Earlier in the day, addressing a gathering of tribals at Bidhannagar near Siliguri, President Murmu said Banerjee was like her “younger sister”, but wondered whether the chief minister was “upset” as neither she nor any state minister was present to receive her during the visit.
The President further questioned the shifting of the tribal community’s annual programme from Bidhannagar to Goshaipur near Bagdogra airport, suggesting that the change of venue might have reduced the turnout.
(With inputs from PTI)
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram