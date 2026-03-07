‘Shameful and unprecedented’: PM Modi slams Mamata govt for ‘insulting’ President Murmu in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal for “crossing all limits” after a row erupted over the last-minute venue change for President Droupadi Murmu’s Santal event.

In a statement posted on X, PM Modi said, “This is shameful and unprecedented. People who believe in the empowerment of democracy and the tribal community are all deeply hurt. The anguish and concern expressed by the President, who has risen from the tribal community itself, have instilled profound sorrow in the hearts of the people of India.”

“The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President. It is also extremely unfortunate that the West Bengal government is treating such an important matter as Santhal culture so lightly,” the prime minister said.