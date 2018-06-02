PM Modi unveils Gandhi’s plaque in Singapore, says ‘Bapu’s message reverberates globally’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a plaque marking the immersion site of Mahatma Gandhis ashes at Clifford Pier in Singapore on Saturday. The Emeritus Senior Minister, Goh Chok Tong is also seen. (PTI Photo/ PIB) Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a plaque marking the immersion site of Mahatma Gandhis ashes at Clifford Pier in Singapore on Saturday. The Emeritus Senior Minister, Goh Chok Tong is also seen. (PTI Photo/ PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his three-day visit to Singapore. He began his last day by unveiling a plaque where Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes were immersed at Clifford Pier in the city-state, along with former Singapore prime minister Goh Chok Tong.

After his death in 1948, Gandhi’s ashes were sent to several parts of the world, including Singapore, for immersion. Taking to Twitter, Modi said Gandhi’s message reverberates across the world.

“Bapu’s message reverberates globally. His thoughts and ideals motivate us to work for the greater good of humanity,” Modi tweeted.

Adding momentun to our Act East Policy! After a significant and successful three-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, PM @narendramodi emplanes for India. pic.twitter.com/JGLzKN3Zui — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 2, 2018

Modi later visited Singapore’s National Orchid Garden. To mark his visit, an orchid was named after him. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said ‘Dendrobrium Narendra Modi’ is a strong and robust tropical orchid which produces upright inflorescences up to 38 cm long with 14-20 well-arranged flowers.

The Prime Minister also visited Singapore’s oldest Hindu temple, Sri Mariamman in Chinatown, where he offered prayers. The temple was built in 1827 for immigrants from Nagapatnam and Cuddalore districts in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, respectively. It is dedicated to Goddess Mariamman, who is known for her power in curing epidemic illnesses and diseases.

“Blessed to have prayed at the beautiful Sri Mariamman Temple in Singapore. This Temple illustrates the vibrant cultural connect between India and Singapore,” Modi tweeted, after his visit.

He also visited Chulia mosque, which was established in 1826. It was built by Chulia Muslim merchants from the Coromandal Coast under the leadership of Anser Sahib. He later visited the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum, which was built in 2007.

After this, PM Modi went to the Changi Naval Base along with Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Defence Md. Maliki Osman. He interacted with officers and sailers on board the Indian Navy’s INS Satpura. “India and Singapore are cooperating not only on land but also in the seas! At the Changi Naval Base I got an opportunity to witness the deep-rooted naval cooperation between our two nations,” he tweeted.

As part of his three-day visit, the Prime Minister held bilateral talks with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong. He also delivered a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue — he is the first Indian PM to do so. During his speech, he said Asia and the world will have a better future if India and China work together. He added that trade between the neighbouring countries is growing and the duo has shown maturity and wisdom in managing issues and ensuring a peaceful border.

Commendable efforts by the Indian Heritage Centre to bring Singapore and India even closer. Using a RuPay card, I bought a splendid Madhubani painting. pic.twitter.com/TpzJdLUlxz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2018

Before his visit to Singapore, PM Modi had travelled to Malaysia and Indonesia. He has left for India after concluding his significant three-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

