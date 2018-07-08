PM Modi should talk about ‘scams’ under BJP, not bail-gaadi: Congress

The Congress accused the Rajasthan government of spending crores of rupees and misusing the official machinery to get thousands of people to the Prime Minister’s rally. (File Photo) The Congress accused the Rajasthan government of spending crores of rupees and misusing the official machinery to get thousands of people to the Prime Minister’s rally. (File Photo)

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the main opposition party a “bail-gaadi” at a rally in Jaipur, as many of the party’s leaders are out on bail, the Congress on Saturday raked up allegations against BJP president Amit Shah’s son and some of the party’s chief ministers and Central ministers. The party argued that cases against them, including what it called the “GSPC scam”, would be investigated and the guilty put in “jail” once the Congress returns to power at the Centre.

The Congress accused the Rajasthan government of spending crores of rupees and misusing the official machinery to get thousands of people to the Prime Minister’s rally.

Addressing the media, Congress leader R P N Singh claimed that private players such as the LPG distribution federation of Rajasthan had written to the state Chief Secretary and complained that they are being forced to bring people who had benefited from the Ujjwala scheme for Modi’s rally.

Singh said the Congress has consistently flagged of corruption allegations against BJP leaders, including Amit Shah’s son, “but there is no investigation, no questioning by CBI or the Income Tax…”

He said, “The Prime Minister speaks about corruption…The entire country knows how many corruption allegations have come out against the Chief Minister (Vasundhara Raje) of the state where the PM addressed the rally. How many allegations are there against their other chief ministers? What do we say about the BJP President’s son…they could have ordered a probe against his son. We have also exposed many BJP ministers…”

Alleging that there was a Rs 20,000-crore “scam” in state-owned Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, Singh said, “The day our government returns, we will investigate all these matters. All these people will not get bail but will be in jail. Because when they are in power they do not investigate such matters…they talk about bail-gaadi,” he said.

Singh called the government’s announcement of increase in MSP of all kharif crops for 2018-19 season as another “jumla” of the Modi government.

