PM Modi should speak on #MeToo, says Congress leader Anand Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo/Atul Yadav/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo/Atul Yadav/File)

Deputy leader of Congress in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma on Monday said the entire country was waiting to hear from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ongoing #MeToo movement.

Union Minister M J Akbar has been accused of sexual harassment by several journalists, with similar allegations against several personalities from the media and entertainment industry, among others. Speaking at a press conference, Sharma said, “It is the moral responsibility of the prime minister to speak on the issue. The prime minister has been silent on the issue so far. India is waiting to hear from him about his stand on the issue.”

Sharma also claimed that the Modi government has violated rules by rejigging the Strategic Policy Group (SPG) and giving National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval an unprecedented role in the process of planning India’s security strategy. “The NSA is a political appointee. The cabinet secretary, chief of all the three armed forces, RAW chief cannot be subordinate to a political appointee,” he said.

Sharma accused the Centre of compromising the security of the country in the Rafale deal. “The entire government is busy in a cover-up operation to hide its wrongdoings,” he said. The Congress leader said that the government has failed to fulfil the promises he made before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. “The citizens were hoping for revolutionary changes in their life as they believed the assurances given during the previous Lok Sabha elections but it was unfortunate that they have been disappointed,” he said.

Sharma claimed the youth, farmers and women are feeling cheated by the government as their suffering has increased. He said that unemployment under the current government had gone up and farmers were suffering more under the Modi governement. “The BJP government has nothing to show as their achievement in the last four-and-a-half-years,” he said.

