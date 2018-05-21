PM Modi should order probe into BJP’s ‘poaching’ bids in Karnataka: Congress

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday alleged that the Prime Minister himself had authorised “purchasing of the MLAs” in Karnataka. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday alleged that the Prime Minister himself had authorised “purchasing of the MLAs” in Karnataka. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

A day after the BJP failed to muster the numbers to prove the majority in the Karnataka Assembly, the Congress on Sunday demanded that Prime Minster Narendra Modi order a probe into alleged attempts made by the BJP to poach Congress and JD(S) legislators.

“We demand that the Prime Minister order an investigation against the entire BJP brigade involved in making attempts to lure the Congress-JD(S) MLAs through corrupt practices. It is high time that the Prime Minister shows and proves his commitment to fight corruption beyond words and book the culprits. Otherwise it will be proved beyond doubt the ‘Operation Lotus’ has the blessings of the top leadership of BJP,” Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill told reporters here.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday alleged that the Prime Minister himself had authorised “purchasing of the MLAs” in Karnataka. “The idea that the Prime Minister spreads around the country that he is fighting corruption is a blatant lie… He is corruption… There are phone conversations of MLAs being attempted to be purchased by the BJP and that is directly authorised from Delhi,” he had said.

Shergill said the Congress would work with opposition parties to stitch a coalition to make the “central government free from BJP” and free from hate politics. “In 2014, a slogan in India was ‘ghar ghar Modi’. In 2019, the Congress will ensure that it is ‘bye bye Modi’. Today, we are making friends and NDA is making enemies,” he said.

Referring to rise in petrol prices, he alleged “the petrol taxes are ultimately going into a bottomless pit, a bottomless well called BJP to fund their operations to hijack governments, topple democracy and crush democracy”.

