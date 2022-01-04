PM Modi should explain developments on Indo-China border: CPI’s D Raja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi must explain to the nation about the developments on the Indo-China border even as both the neighbouring countries should continue the dialogue process to find a solution to the problems, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja said here on Tuesday.

Replying to a question on reports about China constructing a new bridge at Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, Raja said both countries were holding dialogue at the defence and ministerial-levels to bring down tensions and solve the persisting border issue.

Being neighbours, both countries should make efforts to find a solution to the problems through dialogue, he said.

Modi, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, had earlier said in a meeting with all political party representatives on the Galwan valley face-off that India had not conceded an inch of land to China, the CPI leader said.

Modi is not talking about the issue now but he is duty-bound to explain the developments taking place along the border areas at present, Raja said.

He said CPI’s three-day national executive meeting scheduled to be held in Coimbatore from January 26 will discuss the issues prevailing in the country, political situation and challenges being faced by the people.

The meeting will also deliberate on the need for all political parties to unite and oust the fascist Modi government that has been functioning against the constitution, democracy and secular fabric of the country, he said.

Stating that the BJP was functioning as a political arm of the RSS and implementing its agenda, Raja said there is a need for all secular, democratic and anti-fascist forces to come together and throw out the Modi government, which was trying to establish a state based on a particular religion, language and caste.

There have also been reports that RSS was conducting its �shakhas’ on the premises of educational institutions in Coimbatore in which youth were trained to be involved in violence, Raja alleged.