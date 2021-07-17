Sharad Pawar meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

PM Narendra Modi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar meet at the former's residence in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met at the former’s residence in New Delhi on Saturday.

“Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sharad Pawar met PM Narendra Modi,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, along with a photo of the two leaders.

The meeting comes amid speculations that Pawar will be the Opposition’s candidate for the President’s post, election for which is due in 2022. Pawar, however, has dismissed such reports, with his party saying that the result for someone contesting against the candidate of a party which has overwhelming numbers in Parliament will be a foregone conclusion.

The speculation came after poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s multiple meetings with Pawar and Congress leaders Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.