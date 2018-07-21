Modi in Shahjahanpur: Opposition running after PM’s chair, ignoring poor, youth and farmers

Shahjahanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the ‘Kisan Kalyan’ rally at Shahjahanpur on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (PTI Photo) Shahjahanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the ‘Kisan Kalyan’ rally at Shahjahanpur on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (PTI Photo)

A day after winning the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Opposition is running after PM’s chair and ignoring the poor, youth and farmers. While addressing a farmers’ rally in Shahjahanpur district in central Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi criticised the previous UP governments saying they did not have the will to help farmers.

PM’s outreach to the farmers in the state can be viewed as an exercise to appease the huge agrarian voter base in UP. Before starting today’s rally, Modi had tweeted that he always enjoys being with the farmers.

“I always enjoy being with our farmers. It is due to their hardwork that India has achieved so much. Going to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh to address a Kisan Kalyan Rally this afternoon”.

I always enjoy being with our farmers. It is due to their hardwork that India has achieved so much. Going to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh to address a Kisan Kalyan Rally this afternoon. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2018

The PM also said that the government has decided to allow mills to produce ethanol from molasses, sugarcane juice from Dec 1. Uttar Pradesh has a huge population sugarcane farmers. The state has a large number of sugar mills. A considerable part of the farming community in the state depends on sugarcane crop for their livelihood.

ALSO READ | Bitter sugar, curdled milk

Apart from this, Modi also criticised some opposition parties in alliance or mulling over getting together to face BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Using a Hindi expression, he said more the parties, more the mud in which ‘lotus’ blooms.

This is the PM’s third visit to the state in less than a month. Before this, he has reached out to people in Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Varanasi. Among the necessary arrangements made for smooth conduct of the rally, waterproof tents were also installed, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had convened a meeting of officials of eight districts while making preparation for the rally. Meanwhile, speaking prior to the PM, Adityanath said that Modi answered each and every question of the opposition during no-confidence motion yesterday and won with an absolute majority.

The NDA government on Saturday won the no-trust vote against the opposition in Lok Sabha. Before that, the no-confidence motion also saw dramatic scenes inside the lower house when Congress president Rahul Gandhi walked up to PM Modi and hugged him.

-With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App