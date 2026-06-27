PM arrives in Seychelles, to mark 50 yrs of ties, chart future

At Seychelles International Airport, Modi was welcomed by Herminie and the two leaders drove together to Seychelles’ National Botanical Garden. The PM received a ceremonial Guard of Honour, in the presence of Seychelles Cabinet ministers and senior dignitaries.
“Seychelles is a valued maritime partner and a close friend in the Indian Ocean. Looking forward to a productive visit aimed at further strengthening our longstanding ties and enhancing cooperation for the benefit of the people of our nations,” the PM said on X.
Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, Modi said Seychelles is a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in the Vision Mahasagar (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and India’s shared commitment to the Global South.
Modi further said that he looks forward to the bilateral discussions aimed at further strengthening the enduring friendship. “Together, we will work to advance the progress of our peoples, and promote security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region,” he said.
When Seychelles attained freedom on June 29, 1976, a contingent from the Indian Naval Ship, INS Nilgiri, took part in the Independence Day celebrations. This year as well, as PM Modi is attending the 50th Independence Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, an Indian Armed Forces contingent and two Indian Navy ships are participating in the event.
During his visit to the botanical garden, PM Modi visited the Giant Tortoise Enclosure. (Photo: X/Narendra Modi)
The two sides are expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Modi will also address the National Assembly of Seychelles and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.
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PM Modi last visited Seychelles in 2015, while President Herminie visited India earlier this year.
“Prime Minister Modi’s visit reflects the longstanding friendship and enduring partnership between Seychelles and India, which have enjoyed diplomatic relations since Seychelles attained Independence in 1976,” the office of the President of Seychelles said in a statement.
Seychelles is a cornerstone of India’s Global South strategy, serving as a critical maritime partner in the Western Indian Ocean. The island nation also helps India combat seaborne terrorism, piracy, and illegal fishing. Situated close to Africa, Middle East, and Asia, Seychelles serves as a vital counterweight against expanding influence in the Indian Ocean.
Seychelles’s recent full membership in the Colombo Security Conclave further strengthens this shared commitment to a stable, secure Indo-Pacific. India is also a security provider in the Indian Ocean.
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Around 5 percent of the Seychelles population comprises people of Indian origin (about 6,000); while another 9,000 non-resident Indians work in Seychelles, mostly in the construction sector, as shop assistants and professionals, according to government statistics. A majority of them belong to the Gujarati and the Tamil communities.
India has emerged as a key development partner of Seychelles through grants, concessional credit and capacity-building initiatives. India continues to be a premier medical tourism destination for Seychelles, with institutional tie-ups connecting island hospitals with facilities in Chennai.
During his visit to the botanical garden, PM Modi visited the Giant Tortoise Enclosure. The Aldabra Giant Tortoise, native to Seychelles, is among the largest and longest-living species on Earth, with a lifespan of over 200 years. In 2014, two of these were gifted to the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata. A few years later, Seychelles gifted a few more tortoises to Hyderabad Zoo.