PM arrives in Seychelles, to mark 50 yrs of ties, chart future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by the Indian diaspora in Seychelles at the airport on Saturday. (Photo: X/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Victoria Saturday to start his three-day state visit to Seychelles, during which he will hold talks with President Patrick Herminie and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the archipelago nation’s National Day celebrations as Guest of Honour.

At Seychelles International Airport, Modi was welcomed by Herminie and the two leaders drove together to Seychelles’ National Botanical Garden. The PM received a ceremonial Guard of Honour, in the presence of Seychelles Cabinet ministers and senior dignitaries.

At Seychelles International Airport, Modi was welcomed by Herminie and the two leaders drove together to Seychelles’ National Botanical Garden. (Photo: X/Narendra Modi) At Seychelles International Airport, Modi was welcomed by Herminie and the two leaders drove together to Seychelles’ National Botanical Garden. (Photo: X/Narendra Modi)

“Seychelles is a valued maritime partner and a close friend in the Indian Ocean. Looking forward to a productive visit aimed at further strengthening our longstanding ties and enhancing cooperation for the benefit of the people of our nations,” the PM said on X.