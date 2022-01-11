PM security breach: Got warning calls, complain SC lawyers

SHORTLY BEFORE the Supreme Court took up a petition seeking a probe into the breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security on Monday, some lawyers of the top court complained of receiving pre-recorded messages from a number registered outside India, accepting responsibility for blocking the Prime Minister’s convoy in Punjab and warning the court against doing anything that will help the government.

The lawyers said they received two calls at approximately 10.40 am and 12.36 pm.

Advocate Nishant Katneswarkar, formerly standing counsel of Maharashtra in the apex court, said the call came from a number that on display showed it was being made from the UK. Later in the day, the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA) wrote to the Secretary General of the court, bringing the matter to his attention.

The letter said “several Advocates on Record” of the court “received an anonymous, automated, pre-recorded call… fastening responsibility for Prime Minister Modi’s security breach during his visit to Punjab on 05.01.2022 on Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) from USA”.

“…It was stated that SFJ is responsible for blocking PM Modi’s cavalcade at Hussainwala flyover in Punjab. The caller further warned the Hon’ble Supreme Court judges to refrain from hearing the public interest litigation filed by an NGO, Lawyers Voice, seeking probe into the security breach on the ground that the Hon’ble Supreme Court has not been able to punish the culprits of the 1984-anti-Sikh riots,” the letter said.

Seeking immediate action, the SCAORA said this amounted to violation of privacy of the Advocates on Record “as their registered mobile numbers are out in public domain and have been compromised as all confidential data and sensitive information pertaining to cases before the SC and banking details are stored on their respective mobile phones and the miscreants may misuse the sensitive data, if the mobile phones are hacked”.

Deepak Prakash, an Advocate on Record, also lodged a criminal complaint with the Delhi Police Commissioner in this connection.

The letter said the “callers have claimed themselves to be a group from the United Kingdom and are calling from untraceable numbers…”.

It said “all Advocates have been receiving such threatening calls since morning, which indicate that they want to bring hatred, contempt and hostility to disrupt the government and public peace and tranquility if the Hon’ble Supreme Court hears the PM Security breach case”.