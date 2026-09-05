Why PM Modi wants teachers to talk to parents about children’s screen time

When he met the winners of the National Teachers Awards, PM Narendra Modi also flagged the drugs issue and urged teachers to remain alert to changes in children. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged winners of the National Teachers Awards to raise awareness among parents about excessive screen time use among children, according to an official statement on Saturday.

During an interaction at his residence on Friday, PM Modi asked the teachers to speak to parents about how much time their children spend on screens and whether they continue using mobile phones at night.

According to the statement, PM Modi said the screen time issue had “become a major concern”. He also suggested that children could reduce excessive screen use by developing an interest in sports, physical games, and creative activities.