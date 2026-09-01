Conflict not confined to a region, impacts global energy, trade: PM Modi

As the war in West Asia completed six months and a peace deal remained elusive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries Tuesday that the crisis demonstrated that a “conflict in one region does not remain confined there” and “impacts global energy security, maritime trade and supply chains” with the Global South bearing the brunt of the “consequences”.

Addressing the SCO summit in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, Modi said India’s position is that the “resolution of all tensions and conflicts is possible only through dialogue and diplomacy, not on the battlefield”.

Among leaders at the summit was Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian. Modi and Pezeshkian met Monday for the first time since the start of the war .

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“In today’s interconnected world, the scope of security has expanded significantly. The crisis in West Asia has demonstrated that a conflict in one region does not remain confined there. It impacts global energy security, maritime trade and supply chains. The Global South bears the brunt of these consequences. Therefore, India has consistently maintained that the resolution of all tensions and conflicts is possible only through dialogue and diplomacy, not on the battlefield,” the PM said.

And as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listened, Modi said, “Terrorism remains a grave challenge for all of humanity. In the fight against it, we cannot limit ourselves to a mere ‘action-reaction’ mindset.”

“We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terror financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens. We must speak in one voice to declare that there is no room for double standards on this critical issue. Countries that use terrorism as an instrument of state policy and provide shelter and support to terrorists must be sent a strong message: Terrorism cannot be a strategic asset for anyone,” he said.

In May 2025, days after the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, striking terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. This led to four days of hostilities which ended with Pakistan seeking a ceasefire.

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At the SCO summit in Tianjin on August 31-September 1 last year, Modi described the Pahalgam terror attack as the “most heinous face of terrorism” which was “not only an assault on the conscience of India, but also an open challenge to every nation”. He had underlined that “double standards on terrorism are unacceptable”.

On Tuesday, recalling India’s three key pillars of its vision for the SCO: S for Security, C for Connectivity, and O for Opportunity, he said, “Over the past 25 years, the SCO has developed a strong tradition of dialogue and cooperation across the vast expanse of Eurasia. Together, we have made valuable contributions to the well-being of our people as well as to the progress of humanity. We have laid a solid foundation for cooperation over these 25 years. Now, our goal for the next 25 years should be to translate this cooperation into tangible results.”

“Today, as the world navigates through uncertainty and instability, we must transform our shared geography into shared opportunities, and bring about positive changes in the lives of our people through our efforts,” he said.

The summit was attended, among others, by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Modi met them informally during a group photograph session for the leaders. Xi and Putin are expected to attend the summit of the BRICS leaders in New Delhi on September 12-13.

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Underlining the need for “robust and reliable connectivity”, Modi said, “India supports all initiatives that connect markets, facilitate trade, and open new avenues for growth. However, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations is paramount in these endeavours. This is also the core spirit of the SCO Charter.”

“In the future, the scope of connectivity will expand further. Alongside roads, railways and air corridors, we must simplify customs procedures, promote digital documentation, and enhance the efficiency of logistics networks,” he said.

India wants to access Central Asia through Iran since Pakistan has denied India overland transit access to the region. And for India, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is an irritant since it violates India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

On the issue of opportunity for the region, Modi said, “This means ensuring that the benefits of SCO cooperation directly reach our people. Our greatest asset lies in the bonds between our people. For India, the SCO represents a confluence of great civilisations, cultures, and ideas. Over the next 25 years, we must place people-to-people ties at the heart of our cooperation. The true yardstick of our success should be the number of new opportunities created for the youth through our efforts, the new markets opened for our entrepreneurs, the extent to which our farmers have benefited from technology, and the improvement in the lives of our citizens.”

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“Our cooperation within the SCO should not be merely government-driven but people-driven. I am pleased that special emphasis has been placed on youth engagement within the SCO under Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship. India has launched initiatives such as the Start-up Forum, the Young Authors’ Conclave, and the Young Scientists’ Forum within the SCO framework. Last year, India proposed the SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum. I am happy that its first session will be held in India this year. I am confident that with your active participation, this forum will become a powerful platform for vibrant dialogue within the SCO,” he said.

Quoting Kyrgyzstan’s celebrated author-diplomat Chingiz Aitmatov who said “we often look more at the things that separate us, and less at the things that unite us”, Modi said, “The same message is relevant for SCO today. Our diversity is our identity. Our shared purpose is our strength. We should move forward from Bishkek with this resolve: From shared geography to shared opportunities, from vision to outcomes, and from government-driven cooperation to people-driven partnership.”

“With this belief and this commitment, India is ready to contribute to the common journey of the SCO family,” he said.

Pakistan will be hosting the next SCO summit in 2027, and India’s participation will be watched closely by members of the grouping.