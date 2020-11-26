PM Modi: India needs ‘One Nation, One Election’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the video conference, suggested a single voters' list for Lok Sabha, assembly and panchayat polls, saying separate lists are a waste of resources. (Source: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference on Thursday, pitched for ‘One Nation, One Election’, stating it is what India needs as conducting polls every few months impact development works.

During the video conference, Modi also paid homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and asserted that India is fighting terrorism with new policies and processes. Noting that it was the biggest terror strike on India, he said the country can never forget the Mumbai attacks.

On November 26 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan reached India through the sea and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring many during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

Pitching strongly for ‘One Nation, One Election’, Modi said it is not just a matter of debate, it is the need of India.

“Elections are held at different places every few months, the impact it has on development works is known to all. Therefore, it is a must to have deep study and deliberation on ‘One Nation, One Election’,” Modi said.

The prime minister suggested a single voters’ list for Lok Sabha, assembly and panchayat polls, saying separate lists are a waste of resources.

The legislature, the executive and the judiciary should work with better coordination and national interest should be the basis for every decision, he added. As Modi called for raising awareness about the Constitution, he referred to it as our guiding light to take on challenges in the 21st century.

“We must remember that when politics take over people and nation-first policies, the nation has to pay adversely in such situations,” he added.

While highlighting the need of ‘One Nation, One Election’, he referred to the delay in the completion of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, saying the construction kept lingering and was completed after years.

Attacking the Congress, Modi said, “This could have happened earlier if development was given precedence. Those who stalled it have no repentance.”

Underlining that there is no place for any politics of untouchability, Modi cited the example of the Statue of Unity which was built by his government as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, despite him not being from the BJP or the Jan Sangh.

“Our Constitution has many features but one very special feature is the importance given to duties. Mahatma Gandhi was very keen on this. He saw a close link between rights and duties. He felt that once we perform our duties, rights will automatically be safeguarded,” Modi said.

He also referred to the practice of KYC (know your customer) in the corporate world and said there should be a similar KYC drive in the form of ‘Know Your Constitution’ to popularise its different features.

The All India Presiding Officers Conference began in 1921, and the Gujarat event marks its centenary year.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Harmonious Coordination between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary- Key to a Vibrant Democracy’.

