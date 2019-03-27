Toggle Menu
PM Modi says ‘Mission Shakti’ a success, shot down live satellite in low earth orbithttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-says-mission-shakti-a-success-shot-down-live-satellite-in-low-earth-orbit/

PM Modi says ‘Mission Shakti’ a success, shot down live satellite in low earth orbit

Saying India has now entered the super league of space powers such as Russia, USA and China, PM Modi said this was a proud moment for every Indian.

narendra modi, PM Narendra Modi address to nation, narendra modi live, modi, modi address, modi live, balakot evidence, modi balakot evidence, election news, elections 2019
PM Narendra Modi said today was a proud moment for every Indian. (file photo)

India successfully shot down a satellite in low earth orbit using A-SAT, an anti-satellite weapon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address to the nation on Wednesday.

Saying India has now entered the super league of space powers such as Russia, USA and China, PM Modi said this was a proud moment for every Indian.

“India has achieved a phenomenal accomplishment today. India today registered its name as a ‘Space Power’. So far, Russia, the United States and China had achieved these status; India has achieved this achievement,” he said.

Sharing details of the operation, the prime minsiter said: “‘Mission Shakti’ operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.”

Advertising

PM Modi also said today’s development will not change India’s opposition to the presence of weapons in space. “Today, we have enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, navigation etc. India has always been against the presence of weapons in the space and this development will not change our stand,” he said.

Earlier today, the PM tweeted saying he had an important message to share with the nation.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PM Narendra Modi address to nation LIVE Updates: India becomes fourth country to destroy satellite in space
2 India will take all 'necessary measures' to protect & secure itself: Ram Nath Kovind in Croatia
3 Nirav Modi extradition: CBI team likely to leave for London today