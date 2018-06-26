PM Modi says impeachment notice against Chief Justice was Congress’s ploy to intimidate judiciary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a BJP function, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a BJP function, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

In a defence of the Chief Justice of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the impeachment notice moved by the Congress against CJI Dipak Misra was t purely to intimidate the judiciary and had no basis.

“It’s these very people who cannot believe that the judiciary can level charges against the family. They never thought charges of corruption will be framed against the family and they will have to come out on bail,” said Modi as he took a dig at the Nehru-Gandhi family while addressing BJP workers in Mumbai.

“What is their solution? Frighten the highest level of the judiciary with impeachment so that no other judge in a lower court will take a decision against us,” the Prime Minister further said.

He also said if you read the impeachment motion you will be surprised by the things written in it.

Drawing a parallel, the PM said the mentality of the Congress during Emergency is the same as reflected in the impeachment motion,.

The Prime Minister had earlier referred to the impeachment notice in a speech, saying that the Congress had put the “country’s highest court in danger”. While the BJP had widely criticised the move – Arun Jaitley had also said it was a tactic to intimidate the judiciary – it may be the first time Modi has spoken about the impeachment motion.

The notice to impeach the Chief Justice of India moved by MPs was rejected by Rajya Sabha chairman Venkiah Naidu on April 23. Two Congress leaders then moved the Supreme Court against the decision, but withdrew their petition on May 9.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd