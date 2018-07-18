PM Modi says govt ready to debate on any issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Hoping for a productive monsoon session of Parliment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government is ready to debate on any issue raised by Opposition parties.

Modi urged all parties to make maximum use of the time available in the monsoon session, which will continue till August 10. “Any party wants to raise any issue, this government is ready for a discussion,” he told reporters just before the beginning of the session.

The more extensive the discussion in Parliament, the better it is for the country, he said, adding that it will always help his government in decision making.

Referring to the ongoing Monsoon season, he said some parts of the country have received less rain and some others are facing different problems. He called for discussion on these issues. The prime minister expressed the hope that Parliament’s productivity will inspire state assemblies in the country.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tuesday said the Opposition would flag issues “agitating” the people including lynchings by cow vigilantes, unemployment, failure of the Centre’s foreign policy, safety of women, misrule in J&K, dilution of the Atrocities Act by the Supreme Court and the dilution of reservations in autonomous institutions like IITs.

According to PRS Legislative Research, a total of 68 Bills are pending in Parliament. Of these, 25 Bills are listed for consideration and passage, and three for withdrawal during the session. 18 new Bills are listed for introduction, consideration, and passage. Worries remain if the impasse seen in the Budget session will carry over to this session. Parliament’s budget session was the least productive budget session in 18 years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd