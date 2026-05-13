After PM Modi’s ‘save fuel’ appeal, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma cuts convoy size

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Tuesday that he is limiting the number of vehicles in his convoy. His decision came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to reduce the consumption of petroleum products and conserve foreign exchange reserves. PM Modi urged collective participation of the people to help the country face global disruptions and challenges amid the West Asia war.

Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday, the PM had asked citizens to use public transport as much as possible, increase the use of electric vehicles (EVs), revive Covid-era measures such as work-from-home arrangements and virtual meetings, avoid non-essential foreign travel and gold purchases for a year, and prioritise local goods, among other measures.

How has Bhajan Lal Sharma trimmed his convoy?

Late on Tuesday, CM Sharma’s office said that the CM has decided to keep the number of vehicles in his convoy “to a minimum”, instructing officials not to use unnecessary vehicles in the convoy. The CM was seen commuting with 5 vehicles in his convoy.

Additionally, similar instructions for bureaucrats, including the Chief Secretary, and public representatives have also been issued, with the CM asking them to “use minimum number of vehicles in their convoy” to save petrol and diesel.

Speaking in Hyderabad, PM Modi had said, “Use Metros wherever they are available. Use carpooling to go to places, and use the Railways if you have to transport goods. All of this will reduce dependency on petrol and diesel, and thereby cut the dependence on foreign currency.”

During a global crisis, such as the one caused by the conflict in West Asia, he said, “We have to resolve to keep the country above all else.”

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "… I appeal to every citizen of my country to reduce the use of petrol-diesel as much as possible. Use the metro, make greater use of electric buses and public transport, and promote carpooling. Those who have a car should… pic.twitter.com/85GGOgBh2W — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2026

Referring to measures adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic period, Modi had said, “We have developed work from home, virtual meetings, video conferencing and many other methods during corona. We got habituated to it. The need of the hour is to resume those methods.”

He stressed the need to conserve foreign exchange, and said, “The growing culture of weddings abroad, travelling abroad, and vacationing abroad is becoming prevalent among the middle class. We must decide that during this time of crisis, we should postpone travelling abroad for at least a year…” He had also urged people to refrain from the practice of buying gold during festivals for a year.