Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

PM Modi: There can be no safe havens for corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels; global response needed to check them

"At a time when nations, societies are becoming inward looking, India calls for more, not less, international cooperation," PM Narendra Modi said.

modiThe prime minister also said that global cooperation for local welfare is India's call. (Express file photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there can be no safe havens for the corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs and organised crime, and called for a global response to tackle these dangers.

He said a safe and secure world is “our shared responsibility” and when the forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime cannot operate.

Addressing the 90th General Assembly of the Interpol, Modi also said corruption and financial crimes have harmed the welfare of citizens of many countries.

“There can be no safe havens for corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs, organised crime… When the threats are global, response cannot be just local,” he said at the international event attended by representatives of 195 countries at Pragati Maidan here.

Referring to terrorism, corruption, drug trafficking, poaching and organised crime which have affected many countries, the prime minister said the pace of change of these dangers is faster than before.

“A safe, secure world is our shared responsibility. When the forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime can’t operate,” he said.
Highlighting India’s response to global crises, Modi said from climate targets to Covid vaccines, India has shown willingness to take the lead in any crisis.

“At a time when nations, societies are becoming inward looking, India calls for more, not less, international cooperation,” he said.

The prime minister also said that global cooperation for local welfare is India’s call.

He lauded the roles played by police forces across the globe in tackling crimes and working for the welfare of people. “Police forces across the world are not just protecting people but furthering social welfare as well,” he said.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 04:01:17 pm
