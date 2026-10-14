PM Modi discusses trade, technology, energy ties with Canadian minister Anita Anand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met visiting Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Wednesday and said that India is committed to building a “constructive and forward-looking strategic partnership” with Canada that delivers “tangible benefits” to the people of both countries.

The meeting took place ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s expected visit to Canada in December this year, and the two sides are working to conclude the trade pact, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). He spoke to Canadian PM Mark Carney on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Pleased to meet Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. We had a productive discussion on further strengthening India-Canada ties in trade, technology, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges.”

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“India is committed to building a constructive and forward-looking strategic partnership with Canada that delivers tangible benefits to the people of both countries,” he posted.

Pleased to meet Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. We had a productive discussion on further strengthening India-Canada ties in trade, technology, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges. India is committed to building a constructive and forward-looking strategic partnership with Canada that delivers tangible benefits to the people of both countries. @AnitaAnandMP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2026

During the meeting, Modi emphasised the importance of sustaining the momentum in bilateral engagement and translating it into tangible outcomes, including through early conclusion of negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a statement from the PMO said.

“They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest,” it said.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Anand and said that they “reviewed progress in our ties across trade & investment, education, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges. Also exchanged views on key regional and global developments.”

“Guided by our leadership and sustained engagement across government and industry, we are advancing our Strategic Partnership,” it said.

Delighted to meet FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada in New Delhi today. Reviewed progress in our ties across trade & investment, education, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges. Also exchanged views on key regional and global developments. Guided by our leadership and sustained engagement across government and industry, we are advancing our Strategic Partnership. 🇮🇳 🇨🇦 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 14, 2026

Anand said, “Exactly one year ago in New Delhi, I met with my Indian counterpart @DrSJaishankar to establish a Joint Roadmap for Canada–India relations. Returning today, I am encouraged by how far we have come — from advancing trade negotiations to expanding cooperation on energy, innovation and security. The significance of this relationship lies in what our two countries can achieve together.”

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“At a time when the international order is undergoing profound change, closer engagement between Canada and India offers an opportunity to shape our future prosperity and contribute to a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” it said.

According to the Canadian High Commission in Delhi, “Minister Anand and Minister Jaishankar discussed the positive momentum in the renewed Canada-India Strategic Partnership, underpinned by sustained high-level engagement between the two countries over the last year.

It also said the ministers welcomed the recent bilateral security dialogue held in India at the National Security Advisor level, where senior officials from both countries reviewed progress in bilateral security and law enforcement cooperation and committed to sustained engagement on security issues of mutual interest.

“The ministers also welcomed efforts to advance negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement and highlighted the Team Canada Trade Mission led by International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu as a tangible example of growing economic partnership and expansion of bilateral trade,” it said.

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“The ministers welcomed upcoming high-level engagements between the two countries to further deepen bilateral ties and agreed to remain in close contact,” it said.