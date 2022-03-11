PM Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat after BJP returns to power in four states

A day after four of the five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa — that went to polls voted the BJP to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Gujarat on Friday.

Riding in an open car decorated with floral garlands, Modi waved to people as his roadshow began from the airport to Kamalam, BJP’s state headquarters in Gandhinagar. Kamalam is around 10 km from the airport.

‘Jai Shree Ram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans were being chanted at the prime minister’s roadshow. People lined up in large numbers on both sides of the road to greet Modi.

#WATCH | ‘Jai Shree Ram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ being chanted at PM Modi’s roadshow in Ahmedabad, post BJP’s win in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. pic.twitter.com/aq2SbqbjnZ — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president C R Paatil were seen flanking Modi in the vehicle.

#WATCH | PM Modi greets people with victory sign during a roadshow in Ahmedabad, after BJP’s win in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. pic.twitter.com/bHOLCJK8Q4 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

Later in the day, as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat, PM Modi is also scheduled to address a rally of over one lakh elected representatives of panchayat bodies. He will attend the ‘Gujarat Panchayat Maha Sammelan’ Friday at GMDC Ground in Memnagar and ‘Khel Mahakumbh 2022’ Saturday at Sardar Patel Stadium in Navrangpura.

The PM will also hold a meeting with the Gujarat BJP leaders at the party office until 1 pm on Friday.

On March 12, he will arrive at Rashtriya Raksha University to participate in its convocation ceremony. He will return to Raj Bhavan at 1 pm. He will then attend the Khel Mahakumbh inaugural function at Sardar Patel Stadium in the Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad between 6 pm and 8 pm.

At 8.30 pm, PM Modi will leave for Delhi in a special flight.

Modi’s visit to his home state comes a day after the declaration of assembly elections results in the five states. Gujarat will go to polls at the end of this year.

The elections results were a resounding endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and his party’s “double-engine” electoral plank.

On Thursday, elated over the BJP’s 4/5 score, Modi, addressing party workers in New Delhi, said he hoped “political pundits, who did not think much of the party’s 2019 (Lok Sabha) win saying it had already been decided by the 2017 UP results, will now have the courage to say that the 2022 (UP) results have decided the 2024 (Lok Sabha) results.”

With the BJP set to form governments again in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, Modi said: “A hill state adjacent to the border, a coastal state, a state with special blessings of Mother Ganga and a state on the northeastern border, the BJP has received blessings from all four directions.”