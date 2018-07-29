PM Modi ‘rightful leader of the democracy’, should return to power: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut was attending the screening of short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’. Kangana Ranaut was attending the screening of short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut Sunday expressed her support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also favoured the idea of the leader’s second term in office, ANI reported. Calling him the “rightful leader of the democracy,” she said he deserves to come to power again in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Kangana, who was attending the screening of short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’, said, “The film has been made beautifully. It shows how Prime Minister Modi, being a sensitive child, went through such extreme circumstances. But I feel this film is not about him. Rather it is about us – how the society needs to be together to rise. This film is just a small part of his life.”

On being asked about her views on the last four years of the Modi-led government, Kangana said: “He (Prime Minister Modi) is the most deserving candidate. It’s not like he has reached this place because of his mother and father. He is the rightful leader of the democracy. We have voted him as our Prime Minister. This cannot be taken away from him. This is his well-deserved place which he has earned after sheer hard work. So, there shouldn’t be any doubt about his credibility as a Prime Minister.”

She further said that the prime minister needs another term to work for the country’s development. Kangana replied in the affirmative when asked if she wants Modi to come back to power again, as she said, “Of course. Why not? Five years are very less to take the nation out of a pit. Our country is in a pit, we need to pull it out.”

The short film, co-directed by Aanand L Rai and Mahaveer Jain, is reportedly inspired by the early life of Prime Minister Modi and drew appreciation from ministers after it was screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Tuesday.

The trailer depicts the story of a young boy, who is influenced by a phrase ‘a winner is one who lives for others’ and goes around asking his parents and others about what they live for.

