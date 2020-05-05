Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 05, 2020
COVID19

PM Modi reviews status of India’s efforts in coronavirus vaccine development

The review by the prime minister took note of the extraordinary coming together of academia, industry and government, combined with speedy but efficient regulatory process, an official statement said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: May 5, 2020 10:25:09 pm
pm modi on india vaccine, india coronavirus cases, covid-19 outbreak, coronavirus india death toll, india news, indian express Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of a task force on coronavirus vaccine development. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the current status of India’s efforts in coronavirus vaccine development, drug discovery, diagnosis and testing. He chaired a meeting of a task force on coronavirus vaccine development.

Modi felt that such coordination and speed should be embedded into a standard operating procedure.

“He emphasised that what is possible in a crisis should be a part of our routine way of scientific functioning,” the statement said

Live Blog

