PM Modi reviews infrastructure projects in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday reviewed the progress of infrastructure projects of over Rs 24,000 crore under various sectors being undertaken in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam participated through video conference in the first PRAGATI interaction of the year 2020 chaired by the Prime Minister, said an official release. At the meeting, the Prime Minister interacted with union secretaries of various ministries and chief secretaries of the states and UTs through PRAGATI initiative, it added.

The infrastructure projects pertained to sectors like railways, road transport and highways, petroleum and natural gas. During his interaction there, Prime Minister Modi asked for the present status of the projects from concerned secretaries and Chief Secretaries and directed to expedite completion of the delayed project. He also reviewed performance with regard to grievances related to insurance schemes under the department of Financial Services viz Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

Implementation of crime and criminal tracking network and systems (CCTNS), a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-Governance was also discussed during the meeting, the release said. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla briefed the Prime Minister on the progress made so far in the implementation of the project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also desired all the chief secretaries particularly from UTs to personally monitor CCTNS programme so that it is successfully implemented in all states/UTs.

