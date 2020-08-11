PM Modi reviews flood situation with six CMs, stresses need for Covid precautions in rescue

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the meeting convened by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on flood situation in states hit by the calamity. (File)

With floods claiming over 800 lives and affecting millions across several states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday reviewed the flood situation in the country.

In a video conference with CMs of six states, the Prime Minister emphasised “on better coordination between all central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods and extensive use of innovative technologies for improving forecast and warning system”, according to a statement issued by the PMO.

CMs of Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala and the Home Minister of Karnataka gave updates on the flood situation, rescue efforts and suggested “short-term and long-term measures” for mitigating the effects of floods, the statement said.

“Prime Minister directed the Officers of concerned Ministries and organisations to take action on the suggestions given by the States…,” the statement added.

“Prime Minister said that over the past few years, our forecasting agencies like India Meteorological Department and Central Water Commission have been making concerted efforts to make better and more usable flood forecasts…”

“He mentioned that investment should be increased in localised early warning system so that people in a particular area can be provided with timely warning in case of any threatening situation…,” the statement said. “Prime Minister also emphasized that in view of COVID situation, while undertaking rescue efforts, States must ensure that people follow all health precautions such as wearing of face mask, hand sanitization and maintain adequate physical distance and relief materials must include provision for hand washing/sanitizing and face masks for the affected people,” it added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.