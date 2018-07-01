Follow Us:
Saturday, June 30, 2018
PM Modi reviews development of islands

The Home Ministry on Saturday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about its decision to dispense with the Restricted Area Permit (RAP) for foreigners visiting the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at a NITI Aayog meeting.

Published: July 1, 2018
The Home Ministry on Saturday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about its decision to dispense with the Restricted Area Permit (RAP) for foreigners visiting the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at a NITI Aayog meeting. Foreign nationals require to obtain a RAP to visit the islands, while it is not mandatory for Indians.

At the meeting, Modi reviewed the progress on the holistic development of 26 islands, including the Andamans, to boost India’s maritime economy, while preserving the natural ecosystem. Key infrastructure projects, digital connectivity, green energy, desalination plants, waste management, promotion of fisheries and tourism-based projects on the islands were discussed at the meet, a statement issued by the PMO said.

