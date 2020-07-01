PM Modi reviews Covid vaccine prep, lists four guiding principles

Vaccination of “anyone, anywhere” should take place, that is, without the imposition of any domicile-related restrictions for getting the vaccine. (PTI Photo) Vaccination of “anyone, anywhere” should take place, that is, without the imposition of any domicile-related restrictions for getting the vaccine. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the planning and preparations for vaccination against Covid-19, as and when the vaccine is available.

PM Modi, during the meeting, listed four guiding principles that will form the foundation of this national effort. Vulnerable groups should be identified and prioritised for early vaccination, for example, doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, non-medical frontline corona warriors, and vulnerable people among the general population. Vaccination of “anyone, anywhere” should take place, that is, without the imposition of any domicile-related restrictions for getting the vaccine. Vaccination must be affordable and universal. And fourth, that the entire process — from production to vaccination — should be monitored and supported in real-time with the use of technology.

The PM underlined that vaccination of India’s vast and diverse population will need to factor in issues, including those related to the management of medical supply chains, prioritisation of at-risk populations, coordination between different agencies, as well as the role of the private sector and civil society in this national endeavour.

The PM has directed officials to evaluate in a broad manner the available technology that can form the backbone of the national endeavor. He also directed that detailed planning for such large-scale vaccination should be undertaken immediately.

The status of vaccine development efforts was also reviewed at the meeting.

On Monday, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation allowed Bharat Biotech India (BBIL) to conduct human clinical trials for ‘Covaxin’, making it the first indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine candidate to receive this approval, the firm said. These trials are scheduled to start in July.

