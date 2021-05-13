PM Modi reviews availability of oxygen, medicines

The Prime Minister on Wednesday chaired a review meeting on availability and supply of oxygen and medicines to battle Covid-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, it was discussed that the supply of oxygen is now more than three times the supply during the peak of the first wave, the Prime Ministers Office (PMO) said in a statement.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the PMO said that PM Narendra Modi remarked that states should be asked to operationalise ventilators in a time-bound manner and resolve technical and training issues with help of the manufacturers. “PM was briefed that the Government is actively monitoring the supply of drugs being used in the management of Covid as well Mucormycosis. The Minister updated PM that they are in regular touch with the manufacturers to enhance production & extend all kind of help needed,” the PMO stated.

Modi was “also informed about the current production & stock of APIs for each such drug,” it stated. “It was discussed that states are being provided medicines in good quantities. PM was also apprised that the production of all drugs including Remdesivir have been ramped up significantly in the last few weeks.”

On Tuesday, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan interacted with state health ministers of seven states — Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Telangana — and the UT of Jammu and Kashmir on public health response to Covid-19 and the progress of vaccination. During the meeting, Vardhan highlighted that production capacity of the vaccine manufacturers is also being ramped up; and that it will touch 8 crore doses by May, and 9 crore doses by June.

He told his state counterparts: “…while 13.66 crore people have been administered the first dose, the second dose has been administered to only to 3.86 crores. Hence it is very important that we first focus more on second dose vaccinations. States should not lose sight of those who are to get the second dose of COVID vaccine: 70% at minimum ought to be allocated to meet the requirement of second dose, while 30% ought to be reserved for the first dose.”