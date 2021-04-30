PM Modi reviews Army’s efforts in combating pandemic

Army Chief General M M Naravane on Thursday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Army’s efforts in helping the country fight the pandemic.

The two “discussed various initiatives being taken by the Army to help in Covid management”, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

According to the statement, Gen Naravane apprised Modi that “medical staff of the Army is being made available to various state governments”, and that the Army is “setting up temporary hospitals in various parts of the country”.

Gen Naravane also told the Prime Minister that the Army “is opening up its hospitals for civilians, wherever possible” and that “citizens can approach their nearest army hospitals”. The Army, he said, “is helping with manpower for imported Oxygen tankers and vehicles where specialised skills are required to manage them”.