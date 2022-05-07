PM Modi reviews implementation of NEP, warns against ‘overexposure’ of technology among children

Taking stock of the progress of implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday underlined the need for a combination of online and offline learning in schools to avoid “overexposure of technology” among children.

At a review meeting, attended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and top officials from the CBSE, NCERT and UGC, among others, Modi also instructed that databases maintained by anganwadi centres be integrated with records maintained by schools to ensure a smooth flow of children from pre-primary Classes to Class I.

Editorial | Decision to allow students to pursue two degrees is welcome

“PM Modi observed that a hybrid system of online and offline learning should be developed to avoid overexposure of technology of school-going children. The databases maintained by anganwadi centres should be seamlessly integrated with school databases as children move from anganwadis to schools,” according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Modi, who has in the past called upon start-ups and entrepreneurs to work towards promotion of the indigenous toy industry, said emphasis should be laid on the use of indigenously developed toys to develop conceptual skills in students.

“The PM also suggested that secondary schools with science labs should engage with farmers in their area for soil testing to create awareness about soil health,” the statement added.

Modi also reviewed the progress of implementation of NEP recommendations in the higher education sector, such as the common universities entrance test, dual-degrees, four-year undergraduate programmes and academic bank of credit, among others.