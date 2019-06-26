PM Modi resorted to old evading tactics: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after he launched a broadside against the party while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha. The Congress said the Prime Minister’s reply was disappointing as he resorted to the “old evading tactics” and did not touch upon issues concerning the people.

“Prime Minister’s reply has disappointed the people of our country, by not taking up issues concerning the people, right from agriculture to industry to unemployment and last but not the least Bihar’s encephalitis situation where hundreds of children have lost their lives. He resorted to old evading tactics to hoodwink the common people, as if he was still in election mode,” Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.