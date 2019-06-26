Toggle Menu
PM Modi resorted to old evading tactics: Congresshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-resorted-to-old-evading-tactics-congress-5799882/

PM Modi resorted to old evading tactics: Congress

The Congress said the Prime Minister’s reply was disappointing as he resorted to the “old evading tactics” and did not touch upon issues concerning the people.

Parliament Monsoon sesssion, Narendra Modi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress, Narendra Modi, Modi Motion of Thanks, Indian express
Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The Congress on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after he launched a broadside against the party while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha. The Congress said the Prime Minister’s reply was disappointing as he resorted to the “old evading tactics” and did not touch upon issues concerning the people.

“Prime Minister’s reply has disappointed the people of our country, by not taking up issues concerning the people, right from agriculture to industry to unemployment and last but not the least Bihar’s encephalitis situation where hundreds of children have lost their lives. He resorted to old evading tactics to hoodwink the common people, as if he was still in election mode,” Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Tejasvi Surya: ‘Average Indian feels Modi’s victory is victory for new India’
2 Little room for PM Modi’s speech, Rajya Sabha works day after MP death
3 Parliament Monsoon sesssion: Government, Opposition trade charges in Upper House