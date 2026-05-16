PM Modi dismisses report claiming tax on foreign travel: ‘Not an iota of truth’

He also asserted the Centre's commitment to improve ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Living’ for Indian citizens.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 16, 2026 07:28 AM IST
pm modiPrime Minister Narendra Modi said that the claims made by the report were "totally false." (PTI Photo)
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Dismissing an online news report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said that there were no restrictions being put on foreign travel.

The report had claimed that the Centre was considering to levy a tax on foreign travel.

Rejecting the claims, PM Modi wrote on X: “This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this. There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel.”

He also asserted the Centre’s commitment to improve ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Living’ for Indian citizens.

Following PM’s clarification, the media organisation issued an apology and withdrew its report.

Earlier this week, the prime minister had called on Indian citizens to avoid non-essential foreign travel, reduce fuel consumption, and refrain from buying gold for a year.

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