Follow Us:
Monday, April 13, 2020
COVID19

PM Modi remembers martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

"I bow to those martyrs who were killed mercilessly in Jallianwala Bagh on this day. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice," he wrote on Twitter.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: April 13, 2020 10:54:14 am
Jallianwala Bagh, Jallianwala Bagh massacre, PM Modi on Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Jallianwala Bagh massacre PM Modi, India news, Indian Express At least 400 people were killed and a thousand were injured in the massacre. (File Photo/Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, saying their valour will inspire Indians for years to come.

“I bow to those martyrs who were killed mercilessly in Jallianwala Bagh on this day. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice,” he wrote on Twitter.

Their valour will inspire Indians for the years to come, the prime minister said.

British Indian troops on the orders of Brigadier Gen Reginald Dyer had opened fire on a large group of people who had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar to celebrate Baisakhi, the harvest festival.

At least 400 people were killed and a thousand were injured.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 13: Latest News

Advertisement