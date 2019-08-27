Urge party to respect my approach: Shashi Tharoor on criticism for praising Modi

Amid a furore over his remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be praised for doing the right things, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday stood by his statement and urged the party to respect his approach. This came even as the Congress leadership in Kerala decided to seek an explanation from Tharoor over his remark, PTI reported.

“I have been a strong critic of the Modi government and I hope a constructive one. My staunch defence of inclusive values and constitutional principles has won me three elections. I urge my fellow Congressmen to respect my approach even when they don’t agree with it,” Tharoor tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Mullappally Ramachandran said the Thiruvananthapuram MP should explain what prompted him to change his earlier stand against the prime minister.

“Congress workers across the country have expressed extreme displeasure over the statement. Party leaders have also approached me with written complaints. Hence, KPCC has decided to seek an explanation from Tharoor in this regard,” PTI quoted Ramachandran as saying in Kannur.

The KPCC would submit a report on the matter to AICC, which will take a final call, he said. Tharoor has come under criticism from several Congress bigwigs and party leaders in Kerala for his comments that he made while backing Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh’s statement that “demonising Modi all the time” was not an effective strategy.

“I have been arguing for six years that Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticisms whenever he errs… I welcome others in Opposition coming around to a view for which I was excoriated at the time,” Tharoor had tweeted.

Besides Ramachandran, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and MPs K Muraleedharan and T N Pratapan have also hit out at Tharoor for his remark.

“Those who want to praise Modi should join the BJP. No Congress leader should think that he can become a minister in the BJP regime very soon by praising Modi,” Congress MP K Muraleedharan said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said, “There is no need to glorify Modi over one good act after his government committed thousands of wrongdoings. Congress would continue its fight against the Modi government’s wrong policies.”

Another Congress MP, T N Prathapan, on Monday wrote to party president Sonia Gandhi. “Congress need not want to praise Modi to overcome the crisis as such steps would ruin the party’s hold…We need to toil to expose the demonic side of fascism.”