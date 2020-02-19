PM Modi relishes ‘litti-chokha’, ‘kulhad chai’ in suprise visit to Delhi’s Hunar Haat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hunar Haat today Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hunar Haat today

After chairing the Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to “Hunar Haat” in Delhi’s Rajpath, where he interacted with artisans and relished “litti-chokha” and “kulhad” tea. The Hunar Haat is an handicrafts exhibition organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

PM Modi, who spent 50 minutes at the exhibition, ate “litti-chokha” — a dish popular in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand — and paid Rs 120 for it. Later he also drank tea served in “kulhad” with Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Trying my hand at some music in #HunarHaat… pic.twitter.com/LQDV2DWcyO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

Sharing pictures from his visit on Twitter, PM Modi said he spent a “wonderful afternon” at Hunar Haat. Urging residents to visit the exhbition, PM Modi also said that “colours and diversity of India on display” at Hunar Haat. “It showcases the best of products including handicrafts, carpets, textiles and of course, delicious food! The participation of people from all across India makes #HunarHaat a vibrant place.”

PM Modi also shared videos of his interaction with artists at the exhibition. In another video, the prime minister can be seen trying his hand at some music.

This year, the exhibition is based on the theme of ‘Kaushal Ko Kaam’ and will be held till February 23 at the India Gate in New Delhi. Similar ‘haats’ are being organised across India as part of an effort to empower master artisans.

