PM Modi releases special Rs 125 coin on ISKCON founder’s 125th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday released a special commemorative coin of Rs 125 to mark the 125th birth anniversary of ISKCON founder Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada via video conferencing.

Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the ‘Hare Krishna movement’. ISKCON has translated the Shrimad Bhagavad Geeta and other Vedic literature in 89 languages, playing a stellar role in the dissemination of Vedic literature across the world, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had earlier said. The founder has also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books.

Releasing the coin, PM Modi said, “Today we are celebrating 125th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada. It is as if the joy of meditation/devotion and contentment have come together. Millions of followers of Srila Prabhupada Swami and Krishna devotees are experiencing this feeling today all over the world.”

Lauding the religious organisation for its work and services, the prime minister said it has played the role of a brand ambassador of Indian traditions and values.

Talking about ISKCON’s global presence, Modi said he often gives the example of its success while speaking of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, a programme launched by his government to popularise “made-in-India” products.

“How we feel a sense of belonging and pride when we are greeted with ‘Hare Krishna’ in foreign countries. Imagine how we will feel if we find the same familiarity for ‘made-in-India’ products outside,” he said. Hare Krishna’ is the greeting offered by ISKCON members.

Quoting former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Modi said that Prabhupada arrived in New York with little idea about his next meal or where he will stay, and his subsequent success in popularising ISKCON is no less than a miracle.

ISKCON has told the world that for India, faith means zest, enthusiasm and faith in humanity, he said, and also lauded its service to people during various crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prabhupada was not only an extraordinary devotee of Lord Krishna but was also a devotee to India, Modi said, noting his association with the freedom movement.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also inaugurated the “lotus feet” of Prabhupada on his 125th birth anniversary.

The “lotus feet” has been erected at a house in Tollygunge area in south Kolkata, where the founder Acharya was born on September 1, 1896, a spokesman for the ISKCON said. Banerjee inaugurated the footprints through virtual mode from Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district.

(With PTI inputs)