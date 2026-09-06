PM Modi recognised the power of sun, followed it & brought its benefits to the people : Union Edu mini Pralhad Joshi at SRCC

The Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi said that on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “ the sun was there before 2014, but he recognised the power of the sun” and harnessed its potential for the benefit of the country, highlighting India’s growth in solar energy during his address at the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

“…the sun was there even before 2014. The sun was shining, and it had the same energy. But the Prime Minister recognised the power of that sun — S-U-N, sun. He recognised the energy in the sun. Before this, there were only 2.6 gigawatts of solar energy. Today, we have reached 165 gigawatts. What I want to say is that the PM recognised the power of the sun—followed that power and brought its benefits to the country and its people,” the union minister said.

He said PM came to Shri Ram College of Commerce back in 2013 as Chief Minister and today he has visited the college as PM for the first time.

Addressing the students and teachers, Joshi said, “This year, SRCC is completing 100 years. For any institution to continue for 100 years and maintain the same reputation is a very big achievement. Many alumni are sitting here, and many others have made sacrifices and worked with dedication for this institution.”

Joshi said that SRCC was established in 1926 and 21 years later, India got freedom. “Today, the Prime Minister has given us a call that in the coming 21 years, Bharat should become a developed and self-reliant India. You also have a very important responsibility in this. At the same time, I would humbly like to remind all the students sitting here that you are the beneficiaries of a developed India.”

Praising the PM Modi for giving direction to implement the National Education Policy, the union minister thanked SRCC because for implementing it properly.

Listing the achievements in the education sector, the Education minister said, “I would like to tell you in just one sentence what has happened in higher education. This time, the total number of students enrolled in higher education has reached 4.5 crore. In the last ten years, it has increased by one crore. That is the speciality of almost 12 years of the Modi government.”

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He said that because of this ecosystem, PM’s direction and his inspirational leadership, “India is today the third-largest startup ecosystem.”

“I would like to tell you that before 2016, when the Startup India mission was launched, there were fewer than 400 startups. Today, there are more than 2.3 lakh startups in India. They are spread from Delhi and Bengaluru to Tier-II cities. Many of our young people are involved in startups, and a large number of SRCC students are also part of this startup ecosystem,” Joshi said.

He said that in the coming years, the world will need India as a reliable manufacturing partner, as well as for high-quality services and for that, skilled human resources are required, and the demand for them is also increasing rapidly.

“There is already a significant gap in the global market when it comes to skilled human resources…As PM has said, this is the time, this is the right time, and this is India’s golden opportunity. So why is this an opportunity? Because India is the youngest country in the world, with the largest young population,” he said.

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Joshi also highlighted that Prime Minister has brought the NEP to bring innovation to the education system and the skilling ecosystem and has launched several programmes to expand skills and skilling opportunities for young India.

“You can also look at the Indian economy…In the first quarter of 2026, it grew by 7.8 per cent. And at a time when there are so many problems and crises in the world, India is the fastest-growing economy in the entire world today. That is the advantage of India. That is the leadership of the Prime Minister,” he said.

The Union minister also said that today 99 per cent of the mobile phones used in India are manufactured in India, and they are also being exported.

“Therefore, it is important to look at education, skilling and economic growth together…If India has to become a global manufacturing hub, we also have to become a global skilling hub, and we have to work in this direction. For that, we need energy,” the union minister said.

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Further, Joshi said that after PM Modi took over in 2014, the total electricity generation capacity was 249 gigawatts which has increased to 552 gigawatts. Of this 552 gigawatts, 302 gigawatts comes from non-fossil fuel sources, while 165 gigawatts comes from solar energy.

Talking about Solar energy, the Union minister said that after 2014, the growth in solar and wind energy has helped reduce our electricity costs and has also had a positive impact on the environment.

“But I want to say just this, the sun was there even before 2014. The sun was shining, and it had the same energy. But the Prime Minister recognised the power of that sun — S-U-N, sun. He recognised the energy in the sun. Before this, there were only 2.6 gigawatts of solar energy. Today, we have reached 165 gigawatts. What I want to say is that the PM recognised the power of the sun—followed that power and brought its benefits to the country and its people,” he said.

He also said that,”Those who were there before were chasing the sun, and the sun stopped, that is why the country is moving forward…There are tremendous opportunities ahead for you.”