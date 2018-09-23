PM Modi reaches Sikkim on a two day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gangtok, earlier on Sunday. He will i0naugurate Pakyong Airport, situated at height of 4500ft, tomorrow. (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gangtok, earlier on Sunday. He will i0naugurate Pakyong Airport, situated at height of 4500ft, tomorrow. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening arrived in Gangtok on a two-day visit to Sikkim during which he would inaugurate the state’s lone airport Monday.

The prime minister reached here in an MI-8 chopper from Bagdogra and was received by Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and others at Libing Army Helipad.

He was given a gun salute by the Army there.

During the two-day visit, Modi would inaugurate the Pakyong greenfield airport, around 33 km from Gangtok on Monday. He will also address the people at the St Xavier’s School at Pakyong after inaugurating the airport.

From the Army helipad, the prime minister’s entourage travelled around 5km to the Raj Bhawan where he will stay for the night.

A large number of people carrying colourful flags gathered at both sides of the road amidst rain to get a glimpse of the prime minister who also waived them back from his vehicle.

Later at Raj Bhawan, the prime minister met BJP leaders and representatives of various social organisations.

