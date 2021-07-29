PM Modi reaches out to community leaders to tackle vaccine hesitancy

Modi said the deliberation, held over video conferencing, was another example of society and government working together for the benefit of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with leaders representing religious and social organisations, discussed the Covid situation, and exhorted them to work with the government to tackle vaccine hesitancy.

The PM also asked the leaders to be a part of the celebration of 75 years of Independence and asserted that “we should work toward uniting the entire length and breadth of the nation through a Bharat Jodo Aandolan (Unite India Movement), and showcase the true spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’”.

He appreciated the work done by these organisations towards meeting the challenges posed by COVID-19, a PMO statement said.

According to the statement, Modi said during the interaction that the help provided to people during the pandemic was beyond caste or religious considerations and was a shining example of “Ek Bharat-Eknishtha Prayas”.

Modi asked them to work in collaboration with the government, especially in areas where there is high vaccine hesitancy. This will go a long way in helping health workers reach every citizen, he noted.