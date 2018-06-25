PM Modi meets IAF personnel who fainted during guard of honour ceremony

IAF personnel faints during the guard of honour ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Express photo by Praveen Jain) IAF personnel faints during the guard of honour ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday walked up to an IAF personnel, who had collapsed during the guard of honour ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for Seychelles President Danny Faure, and enquired about his health. After the ceremony was concluded and the dignitary had left, the prime minister went up to the airman and asked him to be careful about his health.

PM Modi spent a few minutes talking to the IAF personnel before leaving for his official residence, PTI reported. The airman had a heat stroke while the guard of honour was being presented to the visiting Seychelles president and was attended by his colleagues and others present there.

PM Modi going to meet the IAF personnel, who fainted during the guard of honour ceremony for visiting Seychelles President Danny Faure. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain) PM Modi going to meet the IAF personnel, who fainted during the guard of honour ceremony for visiting Seychelles President Danny Faure. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

Seychelles President Danny Faure, who is on his maiden bilateral visit to India, received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi this morning. Faure began his India tour Friday from India’s western coast visiting the states of Gujarat and Goa. He arrived in New Delhi on Monday morning and was received by Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar at Indira Gandhi International airport.

India has been eager about facilitating a deal with the African nation in order to augment its strategic hold in the Indian Ocean region as it faces tough competition from China which has been expanding its military presence across the ocean.

Back in 2015, India and Seychelles had signed an agreement on the Assumption Island project during PM Modi’s visit to the country. Earlier this year, an updated version of the original deal was finalised by the two countries.

With PTI inputs

