PM Modi ranked top among global leaders in fight against Covid-19: Sitharaman cites survey

PM Narendra Modi has secured the top position, with an approval rating of 68, as per the survey. (File) PM Narendra Modi has secured the top position, with an approval rating of 68, as per the survey. (File)

In the fight against the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the most popular among 10 global leaders, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claimed on Wednesday.

As per a recent analysis done by a US-based research firm, PM Narendra Modi has secured the top position, with an approval rating of 68, followed by Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the United Kingdom’s Boris Johnson and Australia’s Scott Morrison. US President Donald Trump was the eighth position, with an approval rating of -3.

Public opinion based approval ratings of world leaders shown in the charts. @PMOIndia leads #IndiaFightsCorona from the front. Consistent high approval ratings for @narendramodi. Nation has confidence in its leadership in an extraordinary situation due a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/fwrRDsp0o7 — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 22, 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was ranked 5th, followed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Brazils’ Jair Bolsanaro, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Japan’s Shinzo Abe.

“Prime Minister leads India’s fight against coronavirus from the front. Consistent high approval ratings for PM Narendra Modi. Nation has confidence in its leadership in an extraordinary situation due a pandemic,” Sitharaman tweeted.

Many Union ministers and other party leaders also tweeted about the highest approval ratings of Modi amidst the global fight against the pandemic, saying the country has full confidence in his leadership at the time of this crisis.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the world in combating COVID-19. Ensuring safety and security for the Indian people on one hand and lending all necessary support to other nations on the other, he has been ranked number one amongst world leaders in the fight against the pandemic,” BJP president JP Nadda said.

