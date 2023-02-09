Amid Rajya Sabha din over Adani, PM Modi says, ‘The more mud you fling, bigger the lotus bloom’

With the Opposition unrelenting in its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the findings of the Hindenburg report on Adani group, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that no matter how much “keechad” of allegations they fling at the BJP, the further it would help the lotus bloom.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, PM Modi said, “Jitna keechad uchaloge, kamal utna hee zyada khilega (the more dirt you fling, the bigger the kamal – the election symbol of BJP – will bloom).”

The Prime Minister said that he lived for the country and wished to only do something for India, while the Opposition was playing political games to save themselves. “Some people’s behaviour and language are disappointing, not just for the House, but for the country,” he added.

During his 90-minute long speech, the Prime Minister listed the achievements of the BJP-led Central government — from eliminating the waiting period for getting cooking gas to opening bank accounts for everyone and providing electricity connections.

Also launching a fresh attack against the Congress, PM Modi said that former PM Indira Gandhi undermined the power of regional leaders of Opposition parties, and dismissed fifty elected state governments by allegedly “misusing” Article 356 of the Indian Constitution.

“This country is not anyone’s fiefdom. Our policies reflect national and regional aspirations,” PM Modi said while addressing the Rajya Sabha during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address. “But these people who are now sitting (with Congress), I want to expose them today.” PM Modi also took a dig at Left parties for siding with Congress by reminding them how the Nehru-led government dismissed the first democratically elected Communist government in Kerala.

As the Opposition kept shouting slogans such as”Modi-Adani, bhai-bhai”, Modi accused the Congress of adopting only “tokenism” to solve problems the country faced. “They (Congress) used to say ‘Gareebi Hatao’ but did nothing for over 4 decades, while we work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country,” PM Modi said.

Advertisement

During his speech, Opposition MPs rushed to the Well shouting slogans against the Prime Minister and raised their demand for a JPC against Gautam Adani. PM Modi, however, made no direct reference to the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi regarding the Adani group.

The financials of Adani Group came under intense scrutiny after a US-based research firm, Hindenburg Research, accused the conglomerate of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The Adani Group has denied the charges.

PM Modi’s address in the Upper House came a day after he spoke in the Lok Sabha, where he launched a stinging attack on the Opposition, saying that the trust reposed in him and his government by 140 crore people was a “protective shield” that neither “abuse” nor “false allegations” can pierce.

(With PTI inputs)