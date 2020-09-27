Jaswant Singh dead: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh remember veteran leader’s contributions

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh.

Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences and remembered the contributions of former Cabinet minister Jaswant Singh who passed away in the national capital on Sunday.

PM Modi tweeted, “Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP.”

Modi further recalled Singh’s stints as the External Affairs and Finance Minister during the tenure of former Atal Bihari Vajpayee led NDA government saying, “Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise.”

Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the death of the veteran leader, saying he “would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation.” “He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan,” he added.

Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 27, 2020

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a tweet said: “sad to learn about the demise of Jaswant Singh Ji. He was a distinguished Finance & External Affairs Minister in the Government of Atal Ji. My condolences to his family members.”

Sad to learn about the demise of Jaswant Singh Ji. He was a distinguished Finance & External Affairs Minister in the Government of Atal Ji. My condolences to his family members.

Om shanti! — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 27, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal taking to Twitter expressed his grief over the incident and said that Singh “worked for the country all his life, whether inside the govt or outside.”

V sad to hear about the demise of Sh Jaswant Singh ji. He worked for the country all his life, whether inside the govt or outside. May his soul rest in peace. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 27, 2020

Emphasising on Jaswant Singh’s service in both politics and the Indian Armed Forces, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb condoled Singh’s death.

Saddened by the demise of senior BJP leader & former Union Minister Shri Jaswant Singh Ji, he served the country with utmost empathy, both in politics & the armed forces.

My condolences to his loved ones and supporters. Om Shanti — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 27, 2020

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences and said that she was “saddened at the passing away of former Defence Minister and one of India’s longest-serving parliamentarians.”

Saddened at the passing away of former Defence Minister and one of India’s longest-serving parliamentarians, Jaswant Singh Ji. My condolences to his family and his many admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 27, 2020

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said Singh’s contributions to “defining and defending the Indian polity were substantial, his decency and courtliness were legendary” as he expressed his condolences.

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran leader, thinker & writer, former Union minister #JaswantSingh ji. His contributions to defining &defending the Indian polity were substantial. His decency &courtliness were legendary. Profound condolences @ManvendraJasol — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 27, 2020

Jaswant Singh passed away at 6:55 am this morning after a cardiac arrest at the Army Hospital (R&R) where he was being treated for Sepsis with Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome, hospital authorities said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.