Sunday, September 27, 2020
MUST READ

Jaswant Singh dead: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh remember veteran leader’s contributions

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, tributes pour in after the demise of Jaswant Singh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 27, 2020 10:24:00 am
jaswant singh, jaswant singh death, jaswant singh news, jaswant singh bjp, jaswant singh passes away, jaswant singh dead, jaswant singh age, jaswant singh bjp leader jaswant singh bjp, jaswant singh jasol, jaswant singh death news, jaswant singh latest newsFormer Union minister Jaswant Singh.

Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences and remembered the contributions of former Cabinet minister Jaswant Singh who passed away in the national capital on Sunday.

PM Modi tweeted, “Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP.”

Modi further recalled Singh’s stints as the External Affairs and Finance Minister during the tenure of former Atal Bihari Vajpayee led NDA government saying, “Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the death of the veteran leader, saying he “would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation.” “He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan,” he added.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a tweet said: “sad to learn about the demise of Jaswant Singh Ji. He was a distinguished Finance & External Affairs Minister in the Government of Atal Ji. My condolences to his family members.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal taking to Twitter expressed his grief over the incident and said that Singh “worked for the country all his life, whether inside the govt or outside.”

Emphasising on Jaswant Singh’s service in both politics and the Indian Armed Forces, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb condoled Singh’s death.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences and said that she was “saddened at the passing away of former Defence Minister and one of India’s longest-serving parliamentarians.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said Singh’s contributions to “defining and defending the Indian polity were substantial, his decency and courtliness were legendary” as he expressed his condolences.

Jaswant Singh passed away at 6:55 am this morning after a cardiac arrest at the Army Hospital (R&R) where he was being treated for Sepsis with Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome, hospital authorities said.

