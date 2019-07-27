Watch: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh attend Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorative function

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday are attending a commemorative function on Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrating 20 years of India’s victory, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor (IGI) stadium in New Delhi.

On this day in 1999, the Indian Army successfully completed Operation Vijay. The war was fought between India and Pakistan between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LOC).

Modi on Friday paid tribute to soldiers and praised them for their sacrifice towards the country. “I commend my heart to all the heroic sons of Mother Bharti on Kargil Vijay Day. This day reminds us of the courage, bravery and dedication of our soldiers. On this occasion, my humble tribute to those mighty warriors, who favored all in the defense of the motherland. Jai Hind!” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.