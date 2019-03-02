PM Modi solely responsible for delay in arrival of Rafale aircraft, says Rahul Gandhi

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that India would have achieved much more if the country had the possession of Rafale aircraft, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a swipe alleging the PM of stealing Rs 30,000 crore and “delaying the arrival of the jets.”

Advertising

“You are solely responsible for the delay in the arrival of the Rafale jets. You are the reason why brave IAF pilots like Wing Cdr. Abhinandan, are risking their lives flying outdated jets,” Gandhi tweeted. He further accused the PM of stealing Rs 30,000 crores and giving it to his ‘friend’ Anil Ambani.

Dear PM, Have you no shame at all? YOU stole 30,000 Cr and gave it to your friend Anil. YOU are solely responsible for the delay in the arrival of the RAFALE jets. YOU are WHY brave IAF pilots like Wing Cdr. Abhinandan, are risking their lives flying outdated jets. https://t.co/BrzAuFTlFu — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2019

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister speaking at the India Today Conclave 2019 had said that much more could have been achieved if India had the Rafale aircraft. “The country has felt the shortage of Rafale. Today, India is speaking in one voice and saying what all could have happened if we had Rafale. Ego politics over the Rafale deal has harmed the nation,” Modi said. Read | SC to hear review pleas against Rafale verdict on March 6

Modi in his address warned the Opposition that in their ‘hatred for Modi’ they may end up strengthening terrorists like Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and Jamat Ud Dawa chief Hafeez Saeed. “In your stubborn desire to oppose Modi, see that you don’t end up strengthening terrorists like Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed,” the PM said.

Watch | MiG 21 Pilot Missing, One Pak Aircraft Shot Down

He attacked the Congress party and questioned the many defence scams that took place during their rule and blamed them for the delay in defence modernisation in India. “Why is it that those who ruled the nation for so many years have so many defence scams in their era? If a deal could not happen, defence modernisation could not happen. Who is every middle-man close to? The entire nation knows. And Lutyens Delhi, surely knows,” Modi said.

Advertising

Modi’s statement comes days after India and Pakistan were involved in a crisis situation following the Balakot air strike on Jaish terror camps deep inside Pakistan.