Many democratic nations degenerated into dictatorships…: Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Nehru

On the 55th death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Monday said the former prime minister’s contributions helped democracy survive in India for over 70 years, unlike in other countries which degenerated into dictatorships.

“Many democratic nations as young as India, soon degenerated into dictatorships. On his death anniversary, let us remember Jawaharlal Nehru Ji’s contribution in building strong, independent, modern institutions, that have helped democracy survive in India for over 70 years,” he tweeted.

Rahul, along with his mother Sonia Gandhi, paid homage to the Nehru at Shantivan in the national capital this morning. Besides them, former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice president Hamid Ansari, former prime minister Manmohan Singh also paid their tributes to Nehru.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, several senior Congress leaders and MPs also paid their respects to the late leader.

Nehru died on May 27, 1964.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Nehru, saying “we remember his contributions”.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, “Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation.”

