Namastes and a rare moment: PM Modi speaks to Rahul Gandhi while paying tribute to Jyotiba Phule

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A rare moment in modern Indian politics unfolded on Saturday morning when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi exchanged namastes and had a conversation while paying tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule in Delhi.
Rahul Gandhi stood with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, and other Union ministers as PM Modi arrived at Prerna Sthal on the Parliament campus. with his convoy. Both exchanged greetings and had long conversation. The two were joined by other ministers and officials in welcoming President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan as they arrive to pay tribute to Phule.
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Prerna Sthal on the Parliament premises to pay a floral tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary today.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, former… pic.twitter.com/QexqUVky1Z
— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2026
Modi and Gandhi paid tribute to the noted social reformer and spoke at length.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to Phule on the occasion of his 200th birth anniversary, praising his lifelong commitment to equality and social justice. In an blog post, he said: “The life of the great social reformer Mahatma Phule is an inspiring example of moral courage, self-reflection, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of society.”
महात्मा ज्योतिराव फुले यांच्या जयंतीदिनी, समता, न्याय आणि शिक्षण या मूल्यांसाठी आपले जीवन समर्पित करणाऱ्या या द्रष्ट्या समाजसुधारकाला अभिवादन करतो. महिला आणि उपेक्षितांच्या हक्कांचा लढा सुरु करणारेही तेच होते. त्यांच्या प्रयत्नांमुळे शिक्षण हे सक्षमीकरणाचे एक शक्तिशाली साधन बनले.…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2026
Gandhi, too, said Phule devoted his life to safeguarding the entitlements of disadvantaged communities. The Congress MP noted that Phule’s resistance to discrimination and inequality laid down a clear path for the nation towards justice and equality. Gandhi added that his ideals would continue to inspire efforts towards achieving social justice.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram