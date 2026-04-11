Namastes and a rare moment: PM Modi speaks to Rahul Gandhi while paying tribute to Jyotiba Phule

Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi speak to each other at Prerna Sthal on the Parliament campus (ANI).

A rare moment in modern Indian politics unfolded on Saturday morning when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi exchanged namastes and had a conversation while paying tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi stood with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, and other Union ministers as PM Modi arrived at Prerna Sthal on the Parliament campus. with his convoy. Both exchanged greetings and had long conversation. The two were joined by other ministers and officials in welcoming President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan as they arrive to pay tribute to Phule.