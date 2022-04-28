PM abdicates responsibility: Rahul attacks Modi over fuel price issue

As fuel prices continue to soar across the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “abdicating responsibility” by ‘blaming’ states for the inflation despite the Centre taking 68 per cent of all fuel taxes. Modi’s federalism is not cooperative, “it’s coercive”, Gandhi tweeted on Thursday.

“High Fuel prices – blame states. Coal shortage – blame states. Oxygen shortage – blame states,” Gandhi wrote. “68 per cent of all fuel taxes are taken by the centre. Yet, the PM abdicates responsibility.” His remarks came a day after the prime minister flagged the issue of higher fuel prices in many opposition-ruled states, urging them to reduce VAT in “national interest” to benefit the common man and work in the spirit of cooperative federalism in this time of global crisis.

“The PM abdicates responsibility. Modi’s Federalism is not cooperative. It’s coercive,” Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier, PM Modi had highlighted the issue of various states not adhering to the Centre’s call for reducing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel after his government slashed excise duties on them in November last, and called it “injustice” to people living there and also harmful for neighbouring states.

(With PTI inputs)