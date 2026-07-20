‘Not speaking of a 56-year-old young man’: PM Modi’s veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi also appealed for cooperation across party lines during the Monsoon Session, saying Parliament should benefit from the experience of members from all political parties.

Written by: Vikas Pathak
3 min readNew DelhiJul 20, 2026 12:17 PM IST
PM Modi Rahul Gandhi remark, PM Modi Monsoon Session, PM Modi speech today, Rahul Gandhi age remark, Skyroot Aerospace, Skyroot startup team, Parliament Monsoon Session, Narendra Modi latest speech, Modi Parliament address, Modi on youth innovation, Lok Sabha Opposition leader, India Parliament news, PM Modi latest newsPM Modi also said Parliament should reflect the aspirations of a rapidly growing and ambitious India. (Sansad TV video grab)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday took a jab at Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, without naming him, while underlining the successful rocket launch by Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace, pointing to the average age of the innovators and “not some 56-year-old young man”.

Speaking during his address ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, PM Modi said, “The average age of the whole team of Skyroot startup is 28. I am not talking about a 56-year-old young man. I am talking about the youth who have planted India’s flag in space.”

“This is a message that the ability and aspiration of our youth is limitless, like space. The country has boarded the reform express – that is why Indian youth are able to do such things,” he added.

‘Need of the hour’

The Prime Minister also called upon all MPs to let Parliament function and said its proper functioning will provide energy to the country at a time when it has “gathered speed”.

“The spirit of Parliament can infuse it with new energy. A constructive spirit is necessary to achieve the country’s goals,” he said.

“Our country has many experienced MPs, whichever party they may belong to. Parliament and the country need their experience and knowledge,” the PM said.

Also Read | Editorial: Opposition must find its voice in Monsoon Session

“For this, it’s important that Parliament functions, there is constructive discussion… The aspirational youth desire that we move forward. It’s the need of the hour that voices of rashtrabhakti (devotion to the nation) get a proper forum in Parliament.”

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“I strongly believe that there is no need for a storm where arguments and facts are there. I hope that facts, arguments, and every voice get an opportunity and respect.”

Also Read | Monsoon Session: Government likely to table 5 new Bills; ‘delimitation package’ not on agenda for now

While underlining that there is a crisis because of the West Asian war, Modi added, “Petrol, diesel, fertilisers came under crisis – but we still continued to grow at 7.7 per cent, the fastest among major economies. This shows India’s ability.”

He said he would like to welcome all MPs to the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

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Vikas Pathak
Vikas Pathak
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Vikas Pathak is deputy associate editor with The Indian Express and writes on national politics. He has over 17 years of experience, and has worked earlier with The Hindustan Times and The Hindu, among other publications. He has covered the national BJP, some key central ministries and Parliament for years, and has covered the 2009 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and many state assembly polls. He has interviewed many Union ministers and Chief Ministers. Vikas has taught as a full-time faculty member at Asian College of Journalism, Chennai; Symbiosis International University, Pune; Jio Institute, Navi Mumbai; and as a guest professor at Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. Vikas has authored a book, Contesting Nationalisms: Hinduism, Secularism and Untouchability in Colonial Punjab (Primus, 2018), which has been widely reviewed by top academic journals and leading newspapers. He did his PhD, M Phil and MA from JNU, New Delhi, was Student of the Year (2005-06) at ACJ and gold medalist from University Rajasthan College in Jaipur in graduation. He has been invited to top academic institutions like JNU, St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and IIT Delhi as a guest speaker/panellist. ... Read More

 

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