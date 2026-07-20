‘Not speaking of a 56-year-old young man’: PM Modi’s veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi also said Parliament should reflect the aspirations of a rapidly growing and ambitious India. (Sansad TV video grab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday took a jab at Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, without naming him, while underlining the successful rocket launch by Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace, pointing to the average age of the innovators and “not some 56-year-old young man”.

Speaking during his address ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, PM Modi said, “The average age of the whole team of Skyroot startup is 28. I am not talking about a 56-year-old young man. I am talking about the youth who have planted India’s flag in space.”

“This is a message that the ability and aspiration of our youth is limitless, like space. The country has boarded the reform express – that is why Indian youth are able to do such things,” he added.