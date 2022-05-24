scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
PM Modi meets Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, leaders take stock of bilateral ties

Prime Minister Modi and Anthony Albanese met on the sidelines of the Quad Summit, a day after the Centre-Left Labor Party leader was sworn-in as Australian PM.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 24, 2022 11:55:26 pm
quad summit 2022 modi anthony albanesePrime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a meeting, on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders’ Summit, in Tokyo, Japan. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held “fruitful discussions” with his newly elected Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, and the two leaders “affirmed their desire to continue the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship”, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here stated.

Modi and Albanese met on the sidelines of the Quad Summit, a day after the Centre-Left Labor Party leader was sworn-in as Australian PM.

“India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia is robust and benefits not only the people of our nations but also the world,” Modi tweeted after his maiden meeting with Albanese. “Was delighted to meet PM @AlboMP and take stock of bilateral ties. We discussed ways to add even greater momentum across key sectors.”

Albanese tweeted: “Warmly welcomed my meeting with @narendramodi for an engaging discussion on Australia and India’s full strategic and economic agenda, including on clean energy technology. Australia-India ties have never been closer.”

Read |Quad Summit will provide opportunity to review progress of grouping’s initiatives: PM Modi

Earlier, the PMO tweeted, “The talks focused on deepening the developmental cooperation between India and Australia across diverse sectors.”

“Both leaders reviewed the multi-faceted cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including in trade and investment, defence manufacturing, renewable energy including green hydrogen, education, science and technology, agricultural research, sports and people-to-people ties,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in a press release.

Modi extended an invitation to Albanese to visit India at an early date.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi termed the meeting as a renewed momentum in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Earlier, the two leaders attended the Quad summit along with US President Joe Biden and Japan PM Fumio Kishida.
At the Quad summit also, Modi had complimented Albanese, saying his presence at the summit after 24 hours of taking the oath showed his commitment to Quad.

